2022 Chicago Bears full schedule to be released by NFL

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears schedule for the 2022 season will be released by the NFL Thursday night.The full slate of games with days and times for the upcoming season will be released by the NFL at 7 p.m.The Bears already know their opponents for next season. The Bears will play NFC North opponents Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at home and on the road.Coming to Soldier Field this season will be host the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.The Bears will head on the road to play the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.After the announcement, single game tickets for the preseason and regular season will then go on sale.