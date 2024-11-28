Chicago Bears set to take on Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving

DETROIT (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will be looking to snap its five-game losing streak against one of the best teams in the league.

Detroit has won nine straight and sits atop of the NFC North.

All eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams to see if he can continue the growth he's shown over the past few weeks.

It's been three years since the Bears played on Thanksgiving Day.

The Lions started their tradition of playing on Thanksgiving on Nov. 29, 1934, with a 19-16 loss to the Bears..

Chicago has beaten Detroit three straight times on Thanksgiving, sending Lions fans home unhappy in 2021, 2019 and 2018.

The Bears will play the Lions on the holiday for the 20th time, trailing only Green Bay's 22 appearances in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.