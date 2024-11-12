Chicago Bears fire OC Shane Waldron

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the team announced Tuesday

This is Waldron's first season with the Bears, after being hired to replace fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

"After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully," said Head Coach Matt Eberflus. "I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward."

Replacing Waldron will be offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown

"Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players," said Eberflus.

The move comes as the Bears' offensive has struggled in recent weeks, including going 23 consecutive possessions without scoring a touchdown.

The Bears have a 4-5 record this season and have lost their last three games, during which they scored a total of 27 points.

Waldron previously served as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Bears.