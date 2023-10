CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have traded with the Washington Commanders for defensive end Montez Sweat, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Bears will send a 2023 second round pick to the Commanders for Sweat, who is in the final year of his contract.

Sweat, 27, was selected by Washington with the 26th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In eight games this season, Sweat has 6.5 sacks and has 35.5 career sacks in five seasons.