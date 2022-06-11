fundraiser

'Over the Edge:' dozens rappel down River North building to raise funds for Chicago Youth Centers

ABC7's Maher Kawash suited up for the cause too
By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

'Over the Edge:' dozens rappel down River North building to raise funds for Chicago Youth Centers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some daring individuals conquered their fears for a good cause Saturday morning by rappelling down 17 stories of a River North building in Chicago.

It's these types of experiences that Chicago Youth Centers brings to kids all across the city.

"So this experience has made me the man I am today," George Curtis, CYC Alum.

About 75 people participated in the organization's Over the Edge event this year.

"To be able to come out and do something fun and raise money for a really good organization, I think is what we need to do more of right now," said Kevin Cherp, CYC president.

CYC is a network of neighborhood and school-cased centers. It's considered one of the largest providers of Head Start programs across Chicago. Many students attend their hands-on clubs five days week.

More than $600 thousand has been raised this year through events like Over the Edge with funds going towards resources and experiences for the youth around the city.

The kids participate in events like these along with important programs to prepare them for jobs and education in the future. Those experiences have been unforgettable for many.

"So when I went up there, I was good. I'm like I'm ready. I'm ready for this but the minute I got in the air, I started sinking a little bit. So I went down very fast." said Curtis.

A beautiful view of the city and the thrill of adventure. That's just one way this group is taking Chicago's youth over the edge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoriver northcharityfundraiserstudentsskyscraperdaredevilfyi kids
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
BARK returns to the park to support dogs in need
2022 ABC7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk
Actor Liev Schreiber hosts event in D.C. to raise money for Ukraine
Oak Forest HS students raise $1K for daughter of alumni with cancer
TOP STORIES
3 shot walking along lakefront near Museum Campus, police say
Patient on way to hospital dies after Skokie ambulance crash
Family of 3-year-old killed in Chicago bike accident to sue: lawyer
Police called to Kim Foxx's home for domestic incident, report shows
Chicago Puerto Rican parade, festival return to Humboldt Park
Boy leads CPD on chase in stolen SUV; 3 hurt in South Side crash: ISP
5 injured, 1 critically, in South Side drive-by shooting, police say
Show More
Chicago area March for Our Lives rallies push for more gun control
Probable monkeypox case reported in DuPage Co., health officials say
Son of former LA Dodger among 5 Marines killed in training crash
Chicago area March for Our Lives rallies planned for June 11 | List
Chicago Weather: Possible PM showers Saturday
More TOP STORIES News