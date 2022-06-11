'Over the Edge:' dozens rappel down River North building to raise funds for Chicago Youth Centers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some daring individuals conquered their fears for a good cause Saturday morning by rappelling down 17 stories of a River North building in Chicago.It's these types of experiences that Chicago Youth Centers brings to kids all across the city."So this experience has made me the man I am today," George Curtis, CYC Alum.About 75 people participated in the organization's Over the Edge event this year."To be able to come out and do something fun and raise money for a really good organization, I think is what we need to do more of right now," said Kevin Cherp, CYC president.is a network of neighborhood and school-cased centers. It's considered one of the largest providers of Head Start programs across Chicago. Many students attend their hands-on clubs five days week.More than $600 thousand has been raised this year through events like Over the Edge with funds going towards resources and experiences for the youth around the city.The kids participate in events like these along with important programs to prepare them for jobs and education in the future. Those experiences have been unforgettable for many."So when I went up there, I was good. I'm like I'm ready. I'm ready for this but the minute I got in the air, I started sinking a little bit. So I went down very fast." said Curtis.A beautiful view of the city and the thrill of adventure. That's just one way this group is taking Chicago's youth over the edge.