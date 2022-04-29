Woman, 64, forced out of Mercedes Benz in River West carjacking caught on video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A terrifying video captured a woman being carjacked in Chicago's River West neighborhood.The 64-year-old woman was attempting to park her Mercedes Benz in the 800-block of West Superior Street at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday when the incident occurred, police said.Video showed two men run up to her Mercedes Benz and forced her from the car. The woman was not injured, police said.The man who shared surveillance video said he too was carjacked Thursday, and suffered minor injuries.No one is in custody.