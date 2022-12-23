  • Full Story
Chicago police: Man injured in Lakeview carjacking

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, December 23, 2022 1:03PM
Man injured in Lakeview carjacking
Chicago police are investigating a carjacking in Lakeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was carjacked in Lakeview by a group of four suspects Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Officers said a 34-year-old man was walking to his car in a parking garage at about 9:08 p.m. in the 2800-block of North Clark Street when police said four male suspects approached and demanded his belongings.

The man was beaten by the suspects, who took the victim's keys and fled in is black Nissan SUV, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

