Illinois State Police: Pedestrian injured after carjacking suspect crashes in Lincoln Park

Illinois State Police said a carjacking suspect crashed and injured a pedestrian in Lincoln Park in Chicago Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was injured after a vehicle wanted in connection with a carjacking on the West Side traveled into Lincoln Park Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said at about 11:15 p.m. they responded to a pursuit on the West Side of Chicago for a vehicle wanted in connection with a carjacking.

Police said the carjacking suspect lost control and crashed into a pedestrian on the sidewalk at 2318 North Halsted Street.

The pedestrian was not seriously injured, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said. Chicago police assisted in the investigation.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood