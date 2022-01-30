carjacking

String of armed carjackings prompt community alert, Chicago police say

A delivery driver was among the latest victims after carjacked in the Loop
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delivery driver was carjacked in Chicago's Loop Saturday while on the job.

The man said he got out of his car to make a delivery near State and Lake streets, but when he came back, two men with a gun took the car and drove off.

Now, the delivery driver said he's thinking about going into a safer profession.

Police do not have anybody in custody and are investigating the incident.

Chicago police also shared a community alert after a string of armed carjackings in West Town.

Two incidents happened in the 600-900 block of North Wood Street, and another in the 600 block of North Armour Street.

Police said the most recent attack in the North Side neighborhood happened last Sunday night.
