String of armed carjackings prompt community alert, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delivery driver was carjacked in Chicago's Loop Saturday while on the job.The man said he got out of his car to make a delivery near State and Lake streets, but when he came back, two men with a gun took the car and drove off.Now, the delivery driver said he's thinking about going into a safer profession.Police do not have anybody in custody and are investigating the incident.Chicago police also shared a community alert after a string of armed carjackings in West Town.Two incidents happened in the 600-900 block of North Wood Street, and another in the 600 block of North Armour Street.Police said the most recent attack in the North Side neighborhood happened last Sunday night.