Looking to get rid of a Christmas tree in Chicago? Try recycling it through city program

Christmas tree disposal program has turned over 285K trees into mulch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Christmas tree recycling program was organized by the Department of Streets and Sanitation and the Chicago Park District in 1990.

Since then, the program has turned more than 285,000 trees into mulch. More than 22,200 trees were recycled in 2020.

Residents can drop off real trees at one of 26 locations throughout the city from Jan. 8-22.

For more information, call 311 or visit recyclebycity.com/chicago. Only trees are accepted at these sites - no wreaths or garland.

Six locations - Lincoln Park, Margate Park, Mount Greenwood Park, North Park Village, Warren Park and the Forestry site - will have free mulch available for pickup on a limited basis beginning Jan. 10.

All trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, lights or flocking.

Plastic bags used for transport must be removed before placing trees in the stalls.