Chicago COVID: City passes omicron peak, but not out of woods yet, Dr. Allison Arwady says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has officially passed the peak of omicron infections, the city's top doctor announced Wednesday.Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady shared the hopeful news in her weekly COVID-19 update, but warned residents not to let their guard down yet.Arwady said the first indicator of progress was a decline in emergency room diagnoses of COVID-19, which peaked on Dec. 27. She added that test positivity in the city peaked on Jan. 1 and has been declining ever since."We're confident seeing that big decrease both in cases and in positivity that this is not just an artifact of testing, but this is a true peak," Arwady said.Arwady said the omicron variant now makes up 99.3% of all COVID-19 cases in Chicago, with only 0.7% of cases attributed to delta.While the city's COVID metrics are improving, Arwady warned they still remain extremely high and urged residents to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks to slow the spread of the virus.The latest statistics shows unvaccinated Chicagoans are five times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID and eight times more likely to die, Arwady said.