Chicago COVID travel order updated with no states requiring quarantine, negative test

Chicago lifts travel restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago announced an update to the city's COVID-19 travel order Tuesday with all states now in the yellow tier.

The update means that all travelers can come into Chicago without the need to quarantine or test negative for COVID-19.

This is the first time since the travel order was first issued in July 2020 that no states are on the quarantine list.

"We're really doing very, very well," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Dept. of Public Health. "The vaccine has been performing beautifully here in the real world."

The update comes as no states are reporting the 15 cases per 100,000 residents threshold for the orange tier, which requires either a negative test or a quarantine upon coming to Chicago.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated and essential workers are exempt from the order. Other exemptions include travel for medical care, parental shared custody and passing through a state for less than 24 hours.

And that's not the only good news. Chicago is now averaging 157 daily cases, the lowest number since the early days of the pandemic. That officially puts the city in the "lower risk category."

"We're at the best point that we've been from COVID since our outbreak began in March 2020," Arwady said.

The city still recommends not traveling unless you are fully vaccinated.

The updated travel order will take effect on Friday. The order is updated every other Tuesday.
