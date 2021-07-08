hit and run

Chicago police release photo in deadly Austin hit-and-run investigation

Motorcyclist killed in crash at 410 N. Cicero Ave.
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD releases photo in deadly Austin hit-and-run crash investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released new information about a fatal hit and run last month in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side.

It happened at 12:25 a.m. on June 20 at 410 N. Cicero Ave.

Police said the driver hit and killed a motorcyclist, then drove west on Hubbard Street.

RELATED: University of Illinois graduate killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crash on July 4

They said the driver was in a 2004 to 2008 blue-green crystal-colored Pontiac Grand Prix, and released a photo of a similar car, so the public can be on the lookout.

The vehicle in question has damage to its front right passenger-side and its rear-end.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinhit and runfatal crashchicago police departmenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Girl, 4, struck by car while playing outside at gender reveal
Police seek driver in Austin hit-and-run involving CPD vehicle
Mother, baby killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run
Mother killed, kids critically injured in hit-and-run on way home from Juneteenth event
TOP STORIES
Iowa man arrested for guns in hotel room proposes after bonding out
4 inmates escape from Fulton County Jail near Peoria
Chicago State of Emergency should be issued for violence: activists
Microsoft issues urgent security warning: Update your PC immediately
Illinois vaccine lottery: 1st drawing Thurs. for those with COVID shot
ATF agents, CPD officer shot in Morgan Park; person questioned
Lawyer: Man who admitted rape in Facebook message may be overseas
Show More
Man whose case helped end death penalty in Illinois dies
Search ends for Miami condo survivors; 86 still unaccounted for
Parents speak out after 11-year-old son killed at amusement park
Naya Rivera's mom opens up about the day the late actor went missing
Chicago Weather: Cooler, cloudy, morning showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News