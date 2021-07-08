Chicago police release photo in deadly Austin hit-and-run investigation

It happened at 12:25 a.m. on June 20 at 410 N. Cicero Ave.
Police said the driver hit and killed a motorcyclist, then drove west on Hubbard Street.
They said the driver was in a 2004 to 2008 blue-green crystal-colored Pontiac Grand Prix, and released a photo of a similar car, so the public can be on the lookout.
The vehicle in question has damage to its front right passenger-side and its rear-end.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.