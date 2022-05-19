4 injured in Irving Park crash after car runs red light, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A two-car crash in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood left four people injured and left debris scattered across a busy intersection, police said.Police said the driver of a black Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 3400-block of West Addison Street at about 2:45 a.m. when it ran a red light at Kimball Avenue.The Infiniti the struck a white Mazda sedan in the intersection, police said. The crash left debris strewn across the intersection.The male driver of the Mazda was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The driver of the Infiniti was also transported to St. Francis while two passengers were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.Police sad charges in the incident are pending.