4 injured in Irving Park crash after car runs red light, Chicago police say

Crash causes debris to scatter across intersection of Addison, Kimball
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

4 injured in Irving Park crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A two-car crash in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood left four people injured and left debris scattered across a busy intersection, police said.

Police said the driver of a black Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 3400-block of West Addison Street at about 2:45 a.m. when it ran a red light at Kimball Avenue.

The Infiniti the struck a white Mazda sedan in the intersection, police said. The crash left debris strewn across the intersection.

The male driver of the Mazda was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The driver of the Infiniti was also transported to St. Francis while two passengers were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police sad charges in the incident are pending.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoirving parkchicago crimeaccidenttrafficcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shoots, critically injures suburban carjacking suspect
ISP combating expressway shootings with new technology, tactics
Renter scams using Zelle to receive money from victims
Naperville KidsMatter VP removed from role after child porn arrest
Mother scolded by judge after gun goes off in son's backpack
West suburban mayor arrested for DUI, was asleep on expressway: police
Elderly woman with dementia missing from Markham
Show More
Tow truck driver found guilty in I-88 road rage murder
Suburban gymnasts ready routines for Special Olympics
Chicago's Chinatown booming as others see population declines
Republican candidates for Illinois governor trade jabs in forum
Cook County announces guaranteed income pilot program
More TOP STORIES News