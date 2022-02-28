car crash

Chicago crash: 2 kids seriously injured in South Side car accident at 87th, Constance

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 kids seriously injured in South Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side Monday.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at the corner of E. 87th Street and S. Constance Ave. around 4:30 p.m. It appears a minivan was T-boned by a two-door vehicle before they slammed into a light pole.

Chicago fire officials said two children were taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoavalon parkcar crashchildren injuriestraffic accident
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
CPD officers injured in North Lawndale crash
Fire truck swerves to avoid car, crashes into building
SUV crashes into gas pump, causing fire
Reckless homicide charges filed in Loop crash that killed woman, 70
TOP STORIES
Shots fired outside Red Line station hours after teen fatally shot
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
Illinois, Chicago lift face mask mandates
How to make sure you're giving to legitimate Ukraine relief funds
IL reports 1,831 new COVID cases, 12 deaths
Alvin Ailey dance company returns to Chicago
Show More
Teen sexually assaulted by man who picked her up at bus stop: CPD
Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff being confused as Russian amid boycotts
Boy, 16, fatally shot in River North ID'd
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy
Minnie Mouse to debut 1st pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney
More TOP STORIES News