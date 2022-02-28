Chicago crash: 2 kids seriously injured in South Side car accident at 87th, Constance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two children were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Chicago's South Side Monday.Chopper 7 was over the scene at the corner of E. 87th Street and S. Constance Ave. around 4:30 p.m. It appears a minivan was T-boned by a two-door vehicle before they slammed into a light pole.Chicago fire officials said two children were taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.