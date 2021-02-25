1 injured after crash sends car into Englewood building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured after a car crashed into a building in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.The crash occurred in the 1200-block of West 63rd Street at about 4:30 a.m. as police said a Chevy Malibu was traveling south on Racine Avenue when it hit a Toyota traveling east on 63rd Street.After being hit by the Malibu, the Toyota jumped the curb and crashed into a nearby building.One woman inside the Toyota was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries. The occupants of the Chevy Malibu fled the scene and are not in custody, police said.