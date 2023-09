Chicago police said Aa driver crashed into a tobacco shop in Humboldt Park Sunday night.

SUV crashes into Humboldt Park tobacco shop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver crashed into a tobacco shop in Humboldt Park Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:03 p.m. in the 2700-block of West North Avenue, police said.

A 45-year-old man was driving a Ford SUV eastbound when police said he lost control and struck a light pole, a parked car and a storefront.

No injuries were reported and police said the incident is alcohol related.

