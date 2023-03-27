WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Woman killed in crash after car makes illegal U-turn

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 27, 2023 9:54AM
1 killed in crash after Maserati makes illegal U-turn: CPD
Chicago police said a woman was killed in a crash on the Far South Side after a Maserati made n illegla U-turn.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a Far South Side crash after a car made an illegal U-turn, Chicago police said.

Police said a Maserati was driving west on 130th Street at about 9:16 p.m. and attempted to make an illegal U-turn and struck a Nissan going eastbound.

A 41-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Nissan was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The drivers of both vehicles were issued citations and the Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

