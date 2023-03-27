Chicago police: Woman killed in crash after car makes illegal U-turn

Chicago police said a woman was killed in a crash on the Far South Side after a Maserati made n illegla U-turn.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a Far South Side crash after a car made an illegal U-turn, Chicago police said.

Police said a Maserati was driving west on 130th Street at about 9:16 p.m. and attempted to make an illegal U-turn and struck a Nissan going eastbound.

A 41-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Nissan was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

The drivers of both vehicles were issued citations and the Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.