Lincoln Square crash: Passenger critically injured, driver at large after car hits concrete wall

A Chicago crash left a passenger injured on West Peterson Avenue in Lincoln Square Tuesday night; the driver is at large, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was critically injured Tuesday night, when the driver of a car she was in crashed into a concrete wall on Chicago's North Side, Chicago police said.

A female driver of a jeep was traveling south on Ridge Avenue just after 11:20 p.m. when she failed to stop at a red light and hit a concrete wall in the 1800-block of West Peterson Avenue, CPD said.

The driver got out of the car and ran off in the Lincoln Square area, police said.

The passenger was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating, and the driver remained at large Wednesday morning.

