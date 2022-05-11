Woman killed while waiting for bus when BMW crashes into North Side bus stop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash at bus stop on Chicago's North Side Wednesday afternoon.A 32-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a black BMW that drove through a bus stop and struck her as she waited for a bus in the 2100-block of W. Peterson around 1:08 p.m.Chicago police said the woman died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.A 42-year-old man who was behind the wheel of the BMW was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.The Major Accidents division is investigating the cause of the crash.