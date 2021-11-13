Chicago crash: 2 killed after driver runs red light in West Ridge, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women, one 88-year-old and one of an unknown age, were killed after a driver ran a red light and drove up on a sidewalk on Chicago's North Side Friday.Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was driving south on Western Avenue when he ran a red light at Pratt Avenue and crashed into another car making a turn at the intersection in the West Ridge neighborhood around 5:20 p.m.His car then struck two female victims on the sidewalk, police said.The 88-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second woman was rushed to St. Francis Hospital in "grave" condition, according to police. The second woman later died at the hospital. Neither deceased victim has yet been identified.Police said the driver was also taken to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries. The driver in the vehicle he crashed into also suffered minor injuries, but declined medical attention at the scene.Chicago police said no citations have been issued. The Major Accidents division is investigating the crash.