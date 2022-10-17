Chicago police investigating 2 separate kidnapping, armed robberies minutes apart near Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two separate incidents in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood after victims said they were kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint on the North Side.

Both crimes happened minutes apart and just steps away from Wrigley Field near Clark & Addison streets.

"It'll definitely put something in my head to think about, especially around that time of night," said Demetrius Denton, who lives in the area.

A 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 3500-block of North Clark Street around 1 a.m. Sunday when two unidentified men forced him into a gray sedan at gunpoint, according to police. The victim was driven for a few blocks and released after the men took his wallet and phone.

Then, about 15 minutes later at approximately 1:15 a.m., a 23-year-old man walking on the sidewalk in the 11077-block of West Addison Street when the exact scenario happened to him. A man forced the victim into a gray sedan at gunpoint, where he was then driven to an unknown location and released after the offender took his phone and wallet, police said.

Neither victim was injured.

"In that situation, you really don't know. It's that fight-or-flight, and you never really know until you're in that situation, and you pray that you'll never be in that situation," added McKeely Malas, who works in Wrigleyville.

It's a lingering concern for many, as police say the criminals still at-large.

"That's not the most comfortable feeling especially being a resident in this area. Hopefully, the find those individuals and arrest them," Denton said.

"Even just walking around by myself now, I am have to be more vigilant," Malas said.

No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police.