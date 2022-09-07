22 armed robberies in 16 days in Wicker Park, Bucktown, across NW Side, CPD says

In the past 16 days, CPD said there have been 22 armed robberies in Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Lakeview and other Northwest Side neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said nearly two dozen armed robberies have been reported on the Northwest Side in just over two weeks.

In the past 16 days, CPD said there have been 22 armed robberies in Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Lakeview and other Northwest Side neighborhoods. The latest was in Wicker Park near Wood and Division.

Residents said not only do they feel unsafe, but it's ruining the city's reputation.

"Who wants that reputation? People are afraid to come so it affects you all the way across the board. Renters, vacationers, people are afraid," said property manager Maryellen Cetnar.

Cetnar had her property locks repaired after an attempted break in overnight. She said the violent crime is all too familiar. One of her tenants was robbed at gunpoint earlier this summer.

"Gun put to their head, took all their belongings, cellphone, wallet, keys. Fortunate enough for them, they took off," she said.

Police said there were two armed robberies in Wicker Park Tuesday, as well as a shocking daytime armed robbery on the 2900-block of North Seeley in West Lakeview. A woman was thrown to the ground, her belongings taken by four people all in broad daylight.

"A lot of this stuff is out front, midday and well into the night. It's a handful of people, generally the same types of crews who are doing this stuff," said 32nd Ward Alderman Scott Waguespack.

Waguespack said this may be the result of two separate criminal crews, and while he said they have the police resources they need in his ward, more must be done so that "fear is put into those criminals so that they feel consequences when they are arrested."

Barber and hair stylist Jasmine Scott said she's frightened. She works right across the street from the latest armed robbery in Wicker Park, but she has a safety routine recommended by police to everyone.

"I leave and I look behind me and make sure I'm not on my phone because you know being on the phone, that's the target," she said.