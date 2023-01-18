Chicago crime: 3 seriously injured in crash after attempted carjacking on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials said three people were seriously injured in a crash as they fled an attempted carjacking on the Southwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said two suspects approached a 29-year-old woman in the 4500-block of South Mozart and demanded her personal property. They then attempted to take her car, but were not able to. They then fled in a Black Jeep Cherokee.

While fleeing, the Jeep struck a Chrysler Sebring near 31st and Wentworth.

Chicago fire officials said three people were injured in the crash. Two were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, while the third was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition.

Police said the two suspects were taken into custody without incident after the crash and that charges are pending. It was not immediately clear if the suspects were among those injured in the crash.

