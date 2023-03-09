FBI responds to bank robbery in Loop, Ogilvie Transportation Center locked down for CPD search

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is responding to a bank robbery in the Loop Thursday afternoon.

The FBI confirmed they responded to 1 South Wacker for a report of a bank robbery. The agency did not release further details but said they would provide updates later.

They did not say how many people were involved or if any of them were armed. It appeared shots were fired during the robbery, however.

A spokesperson for Metra said the suspect apparently fled into Ogilvie Transportation Center at 500 West Madison. Chicago police have locked down the Metra station so they can search it as well as all the trains.

The lockdown and search are causing Metra delays. Commuters should keep an eye out for notices from Metra on train delays.

A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said no one was shot during the robbery, but said one person may have been injured by broken glass.

No further details have been released. Chicago police have not yet commented.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood