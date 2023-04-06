WATCH LIVE

Northwest Side bank robbery suspect may have tried to rob another bank hours earlier: FBI

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 6, 2023 12:41AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Northwest Side bank on Wednesday, and may have tried to rob another bank just hours earlier.

The FBI said a bank robbery occurred just after 5 p.m. at the Chase Bank located at 3204 W. Irving Park Road. In that incident, the suspect used a note to demand funds and no weapon was shown.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and is currently at large, the FBI said.

The FBI described the suspect as a white male with blonde hair between the ages of 40 and 50, wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and a blue surgical mask. A photo of the suspect was not immediately available.

The FBI said the suspect in that incident bore a "strong resemblance" to the suspect in an attempted bank robbery earlier that day at the PNC Bank located at 1955 N. Damen Ave. in Bucktown.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

