burglary

2 North Side liquor stores hit in separate burglaries, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

North Side liquor stores hit in separate overnight burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two separate overnight liquor store burglaries on the city's North Side.

CPD said a group of men broke the front door of a business in the 3500-block of North Pulaski around 4:30 a.m.


About 30 minutes earlier, police said they responded to a burglar alarm at a liquor store in the 6700-block of North Northwest Highway, at Worldwide Liquors.

Video posted on Twitter shows the break-in at that location; a window was found shattered and money appears to have been stolen.


Police said they are unsure what, if anything, was taken from in the burglary on North Pulaski.

No one is in custody for either incident. Police investigations are ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedison parkold irving parkburglarychicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Seniors targeted in series of Chicago burglaries, police say
CPD recovers stolen violin made in 1758
Burglar steals $100K in rare baseball cards from Lincoln Square shop
Bridgeview locksmith burgled for key fob programmer | VIDEO
TOP STORIES
'Absolutely wild': Outmanned CPD struggled during Northalsted fight
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Aldi abruptly closes South Side grocery store partly due to crime
Group robs armored truck at south suburban drive-thru ATM, FBI says
61 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago holiday weekend violence, CPD says
Gary female baseball player has MLB dreams
Chicago police unveil long-awaited foot pursuit policy
Show More
More speed camera vote delays leave some Chicago aldermen fuming
Walking Man's condition upgraded after he was set on fire while asleep
Heat advisory in effect for much of Chicago area; storms possible
Uvalde footage shows officers had guns, shields - but no clear orders
Chicago Weather: Clear with Heat Advisory in effect until 8 PM
More TOP STORIES News