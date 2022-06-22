2 North Side liquor stores hit in separate burglaries, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two separate overnight liquor store burglaries on the city's North Side.CPD said a group of men broke the front door of a business in the 3500-block of North Pulaski around 4:30 a.m.About 30 minutes earlier, police said they responded to a burglar alarm at a liquor store in the 6700-block of North Northwest Highway, at Worldwide Liquors.Video posted on Twitter shows the break-in at that location; a window was found shattered and money appears to have been stolen.Police said they are unsure what, if anything, was taken from in the burglary on North Pulaski.No one is in custody for either incident. Police investigations are ongoing.