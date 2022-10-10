Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood that took place late Sunday night overnight into Monday.

In each instance, Chicago police said two to three men exited a vehicle wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks and approached the victims with handguns.

Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got." The suspects then got back in the vehicle and fled the scene.

According to police, the incidents took place in the following locations:

-3600 Block of West Potomac Ave on October 9, 2022 at 11:30 PM

-1400 Block of North Spaulding Ave on October 10, 2022, 2022 at 1:35 AM

-1500 Block of North Spaulding Ave on October 10, 2022, 2022 at 2:01 AM

-1600 Block of North St Louis Ave on October 10, 2022, 2022 at 6:32 AM

-1400 Block of North Homan Ave on October 10, 2022, 2022 at 6:50 AM

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 5 Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-7394.