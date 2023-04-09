2 in custody after shots fired during altercation inside South Loop movie theater: Chicago police

A fight between two men at the ICON movie theater in South Loop Saturday ended with shots fired, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some scary moments in a very populated area on a busy Saturday night after shots were fire inside a movie theater in Chicago's South Loop.

This ICON movie theater at Roosevelt and Delano Court sits among other restaurants, businesses, and condos. Police say over 700 people were inside the theatre at the time.

According to police, two males began fighting outside the theater around 7:30pm. They took the escalator up and then got into a physical altercation near the ticket booth.

That's when one of them fired six to seven shots into the air.

Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire.

Video taken by one of the residents who lives above the theater shows police taking the suspects into custody. Their faces have been blurred since they have not yet been charged.

One person who was watching a movie in one of the theaters said staff quickly evacuated them and kept customers in the lobby until it was safe.

"They just told us to stay in the lobby for like a few minutes till everything calms down and then next thing you know they told us to leave," the theater-goer said. "I just saw the police cars outside I was like 'what's going on?' Next thing I know, I saw them putting out the red tape and that's when I know some shots were fired."

The two people involved are now in custody. Police also recovered the gun.

The theater is now closed at this time, ABC7 is told people will have to come back Sunday to retrieve their personal belongings.