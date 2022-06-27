3 stabbed in fight in Lakeview East, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were stabbed after a fight in Lakeview East Sunday night, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old woman got into a verbal altercation with two women and a man at about 11:27 p.m. in the 1000-block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.

The altercation became physical and the 24-year-old woman took out a knife and swung it in the direction of the three victims, police said.

A 28-year-old was wounded in the chest, arm and back and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 35-year-old woman was wounded in the buttocks and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was wounded in the back and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

Police said the suspect had a laceration to the face and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition. Charges are pending, police said.

