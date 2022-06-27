Chicago shootings: 25 shot, 5 killed, including 5-month-old girl, in weekend violence, police say

SUNDAY
One person was killed and another wounded after gunmen opened fire on a CTA bus Sunday afternoon in Garfield Park. About 1:20 p.m., two armed males entered the bus in the 300-block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the ,back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said. A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. A man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention, police said. Following the shooting, the gunmen exited the bus and fled eastbound. Area Four detectives are investigating.
A man was shot to death early Sunday while leaving his car in the city's Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was leaving his car in the 1300-block of West Roosevelt Road about 4:30 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.
SATURDAY
A 16-year-old girl was wounded by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The teen was on a sidewalk in the 1500-block of East 75th Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone inside a car fired shots, striking her in the arm, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was reportedly in good condition, officials said.
About an hour earlier, three people were wounded in a shooting at a courtyard in Parkway Gardens on the South Side. Three men, between 18 and 20, were at the courtyard in the 6400-block of South King Drive about 3:20 p.m. when at least one person opened fire, Chicago police said. An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man in the left arm, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, officials said. A third man, 19, was grazed in the right leg and refused medical attention, police said. Area detectives were investigating.
FRIDAY
A 5-month-old girl has died after she was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Friday. Police said that at about 6:45 p.m. the baby was in a vehicle in the 7700-block of South South Shore Drive when an unknown vehicle approached the car and someone inside opened fire. The baby was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and died shortly after, police said. The baby's mother told a victim advocate her daughter was on the way home at the time of the shooting.
A 41-year-old man who was in a separate car self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the eye area and is in good condition, police said. No one is currently in custody. Area detectives are investigating. Ja'Mal Green, who is running for Chicago mayor, announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
A man was found shot to death Friday night in Longwood Manor - the second person found fatally shot in an hour. The man, 21, was found with gunshot wounds to his back and left shoulder in the 9600-block of South Princeton Avenue about 11:35 p.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died from his injuries, police said. No one was in custody.
Less than an hour earlier, a man was found fatally shot less than three miles away in Pullman. The man, 45, was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the 10700-block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said. He was also taken to Christ, where he later died, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.
Last weekend, 61 people were shot, 10 fatally.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.