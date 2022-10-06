Chicago Robberies: CPD warn group of robbers are targeting 1 block in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a community alert after a string of robberies on a single block in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

"What's unique about these offenders is that they are not displaying a weapon. They don't have a gun. They don't have a knife. They don't need to, because their victims are inebriated," said 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins.

All of the robberies took place on Elm Street between State and Dearborn over the past three weeks. Hopkins said police are looking for a group who are targeting people leaving a nearby bar.

"There's been some things going on this block, late night hours, and it's scary to hear about," said Connor Rucinski, resident.

"I've had to be more aware of, okay, it's getting dark. Do I want to go out? I keep my head more on a swivel," said resident Teagan Clark.

Neighbors say nearby bars on that block stay open into the night, drawing crowds.

"There's just tons of people, and you never know who you're going to run into, you know, if you're putting yourself in a place that could put you at risk," Rucinski said.

CPD said there have been three strong armed robberies within the last three weeks on that one block. The most recent one happened Saturday.

Ald. Hopkins said police are looking to track down a group of two to three people behind the unarmed attacks.

"And, we believe they're choosing that block, specifically, because one of the bars on that block has a late-hour license and the patrons tend to walk out, maybe having a few drinks too many. So, the offenders view them as easy targets for a robbery," he said.

According to Chicago police data, there have been more than 300 robberies in the Gold Coast neighborhood this year, a 14% rise from this time in 2021 and a 20% increase from 2020.

Neighbors are now scared in their homes.

"You want to be inside. You want to be as safe as possible," said Rucinski.

Ald. Hopkins said police do have surveillance video of these incidents, but no one is currently in custody.