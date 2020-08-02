Chicago crime: 24 shot, 5 fatally so far in weekend violence, including 9-year-old boy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another weekend of gun violence has taken at least five lives in Chicago, including a 9-year-old boy.Chicago police said 24 people have been shot, five fatally so far in Chicago since 6 p.m. Friday.One community came together Saturday to call for a change; they met on the West Side for a motorcycle ride to address the ongoing issue of violence plaguing Chicago."We care. we want the city to know that we are here, as a motorcycle community we are tired of watching kids die," community activist Dawn Valenti said.George Bady, founder of Stop The Violence, said kids are scared."They are very scared; they are scared to come outside, they are scared to sit in their front rooms now, some scared to go outside because they might not make it back home," he said.The faces of the young and innocent victims are ingrained in the minds of Chicagoans like Ashake Banks.Banks' 7-year-old Heaven Sutton was murdered in 2012 while outside of her own home."Guys came through the gangway and shot my baby in the back," Banks said. "She died in my arms."Banks, who works as a victim advocate, says the community needs to step in."I am numb. The news everyday, I am a victim advocate. I have to come to the shootings, the 3-year-old, the 13-year-old, the 3-year-old baby," she said.With so many cases still unsolved, families still grapple with their own losses."All the kids are in the right place at the right time; it is the shooters in the wrong place," Banks said.The latest shooting took place at 12:45 a.m Sunday in the 7000 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city's South Shore neighborhood.Police said two men were shot after an argument at a South Side home.A man left the home after the argument and returned with a handgun, according to Chicago police. He shot two men before running away.A 24-year-old man in the alley outside the building was shot in the leg while a 35-year-old man inside near the door was hit in the abdomen, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the younger man was in serious condition and the older man was in critical condition.Police said the victims and the shooter all knew each other and the attack was domestic in nature.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.The circumstances of the shooting are unknown because the 23-year-old man was unable to speak to officers and witness accounts have changed, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.Five people were also shot, one fatally in Austin on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.Chicago police say two people fired shots into the yard where the victims had gathered in the 100-block of North Laport Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, striking five people.A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Two men and two women were also shot and taken to local hospitals in good condition, according to police.Two people seen running from the scene were taking into custody and are being questioned by police, officials say.