Residents hope new South Loop safety plan will help address crime in neighborhood

Some in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood remain concerned after a man was shot to death near a grade school there.

It happened last Sunday around 12:4 5 a.m. in the popular community located just south of downtown Chicago.

"Heard some conversation, a little yelling and then the gunshots. At first, we thought it was fireworks or something like that," said neighborhood resident Saul Guzman.

Investigators said the 43-year old victim was standing with a large group of people in the 1200-block of South Plymouth Court near the South Loop Elementary School when someone opened fire, striking the man in his face and chest, killing him.

Neighbors said it's not the first time there's been uncharacteristic violence here.

Back on October 2, 2021, a neighborhood resident was assaulted and robbed in the evening hours along the same block.

"Unfortunately, it happened in this block, which we all consider safe and quiet but this has been happening all over the city," Guzman said.

While Chicago police continue their investigation into this latest attack, the neighborhood's alderman hosted a town hall meeting to address residents' concerns.

As a result of the crime, new safety changes on the block include:

Improving lighting in neighborhood

Additional security cameras around school

Closing Mary Richardson Jones Park at 9 p.m.

Neighbors said they hope the new safety plan will be enough to keep residents safe but said they don't really expect much to really change until the root issues driving crime are truly addressed.