Teen arrested after allegedly throwing fireworks at police responding to street stunts in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was arrested after allegedly hitting an officer with fireworks Saturday night while police responded to cars doing street stunts in West Loop.Video from shows cars drag racing and doing street stunts near Monroe and Clinton streets.You can see tricked-out cars doing donuts in the middle of the street.Chicago police said as they responded to that incident, a 17-year-old boy threw fireworks at them, hitting one of the officers.The teen was arrested and is now charged with aggravated assault to a police officer.