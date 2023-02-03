Chicago sees reduction in murders as group works to interrupt cycles of violence

Chicagoans may not yet feel the change but some believe the city is moving away from violence, albeit very slowly.

Michael Chester and Donnell Gardner are among those working to interrupt cycles of violence, doing outreach for Chicago C.R.E.D. in the West Pullman-Roseland area.

"What we do is create options for them -- better options -- and if you leave a person with no options, they are definitely going to destruct," Gardner said.

Hundreds of people working on community violence intervention packed into a ballroom at the Chicago Cultural Center Thursday. Organizers report increases in funding for programs as the city reports a 14% reduction in murders citywide.

Many said the city is on the right track, but much more needs to be done.

"We have make them safer, We have to make the South and West Side safer, we have to make downtown safer. It's all tied together and this set of partner are at the front lines every single day of this battle - not a war - but this battle for peace," said Arne Duncan, managing partner for Chicago C.R.E.D.

Both Chester and Gardner have grieved victims of gun violence.

Gardner lost his son two years ago.

"I don't want no parent feeling how I feel. That's why I wake up every morning and hope that I can change one -- every day I'm just hoping I can change one life," he said.

Chester and Gardner said they see lives being changed for the better and they hope support increases so that many more can join as peacemakers in our streets.

