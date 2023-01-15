'I don't feel safe': Chicago woman attacked at gunpoint by group of teens while walking dogs

A 61-year-old woman was attacked at gunpoint by a group of attempted robbers while walking her dog in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in the North Kenwood neighborhood would be shocked to learn that just a few days ago, one of their neighbors was attacked and robbed at gunpoint.

Now, she is sharing her story.

"I just totally lost it," said Lynda Daher.

Daher knows she's lucky to be alive after she says a group of attackers attempted to rob her at gunpoint.

"I don't feel safe in my home anymore and I don't feel safe in my neighborhood," Daher said.

The 61-year-old University of Chicago administrator said it happened Sunday evening as she walked her rescue toy poodle dogs - 11-year-old Omar and 9-year-old Bibi -- near Kennicott Park at 45th and Lake Park Avenue.

That's when she said she saw two SUVs speeding down the street.

"As they went passed me, I noticed that it was young kids with hoodies pulled down," Daher recalled.

Daher, who was carjacked last year while parking in her own garage, said her instincts told her to turn around and go home.

But that's just when the group circled back.

"The one SUV stopped, a teen came out with a handgun and yelled 'Give me your sh**t,'" Daher said.

Daher said she told the gunman she had nothing of value.

That's when she said the second SUV pulled up.

"Teens came out of that car, and the one physically grabbed me and started going through my pockets. The other teen began kicking the dogs," Daher recalled. "When I was touched and when my dogs were kicked, I just started fighting."

During all the commotion, Daher said the robbers jumped back in the vehicles and drove off.

Daher said she wasn't physically injured, but the attack left both dogs bruised and in pain, and her with a $300 vet bill.

She later filed a police report.

Daher, who has overseen U of C's student emergency response systems since 2011, hopes the neighborhood where she has lived for over 10 years can come together to keep everyone safe.

"It's a great community and it's just very disappointing when things like this happen," she said.

The attack is still under investigation, but so far, police have no one in custody and no arrests have been made.

