CTA driver injured after group throws rocks at bus in West Woodlawn: CPD

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus driver was injured after Chicago police said a group threw rocks at the bus Wednesday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 30-year-old driver was in the 500 block of East 63rd Street at about 10:39 p.m. when police said she crossed the group throwing rocks.

One of the rocks entered the driver's side window and hit the driver in her neck, police said.

Passengers on the bus said they didn't know what was being pelted at them.

"We just hit the floor," bus passenger James said. "The bus driver got hit with something. She kind of went into shock. Everybody was kind of 'Move the bus, move the bus,' but it is kind of hard to tel somebody that when they are shocked."

The driver was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
