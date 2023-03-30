Prep underway to get Wrigley Field ready for Chicago Cubs Opening Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At Wrigley Field, on the eve of the Cubs 2023 opener, crews could be seen working outside and inside The Friendly Confines to get the ballpark in game shape.

"It's something else. It's beautiful," said Joe McCullough, who has tickets for Opening Day. "Got goosebumps. I'd show you, but I've got the sweatshirt on. But we're pretty pumped. Hopefully, 2016 is coming back."

"A lot of excitement all over the place," said another fan.

Five decade-long Cubs fan, Terrell Purdis, bought his first-ever Opening Day tickets.

RELATED: Major League Baseball's new rules in the spotlight on Opening Day

"Just to be at the ballpark [ and ] spend my afternoon, people cheering and having a good time... that's what it's all about," Purdis said.

After two lackluster seasons, there's hope this year's Cubs can turn things around with a revamped lineup following an offseason spending spree.

At SportsWorld at Clark and Addison, there are plenty of jerseys with new names on them.

"The names are endless, so it's just exciting to finally kind of feel like we turned the corner post-pandemic and have a lot of new names and a whole new team," said Brad Rosen, partner at SportsWorld Chicago.