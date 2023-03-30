Opening Day: Chicago Cubs kicking off new baseball season at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The best day of the year for baseball fans!

it's Opening Day for both Chicago teams and the Cubs are playing at home.

Fans are excited for the year to come and the teams are starting with a clean slate!

The Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:20 p.m. The White Sox will take on the Astros at 6 p.m. in Houston.

It will be a chilly forecast for fans. ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said it will be calm weather with a cloudy breeze and temperatures in the low to mid 40s throughout the game.

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said the first 10,000 fans will get an Opening Day pin.

New features for fans at the ballpark include a Small Cheval and a sportsbook. Kenney said the sportsbook would likely be opening in mid-June.

Fans will also notice another new addition: the C.D. Peacock Trophy Room inside the Marquee Gate entrance which will house the 2016 World Series trophy.

Cubs marketing senior VP Jen Martindale said Cubs fans will have about 50 different gameday promotions as well as special ticket offers, gate giveaways and ballpark celebrations.