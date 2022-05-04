kidney transplant

Opposing Chicago baseball fans reunite at Crosstown Classic after kidney donation

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pair of opposing Chicago baseball fans put their rivalry aside for a special reunion Monday night's Cubs-White Sox game.

Chicago Cubs fan Bridgett Kolls needed a kidney a few years back and held up a sign at a Cubs game.

Chicago White Sox fan Thomas Alessio saw it and helped out the stranger.

Now, the two are friends and met up for the Crosstown Classic.

Game 2 of the Crosstown Series is set for 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, back at Wrigley Field.
