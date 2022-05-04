Opposing Chicago baseball fans reunite at Crosstown Classic after kidney donation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pair of opposing Chicago baseball fans put their rivalry aside for a special reunion Monday night's Cubs-White Sox game.
Chicago Cubs fan Bridgett Kolls needed a kidney a few years back and held up a sign at a Cubs game.
Chicago White Sox fan Thomas Alessio saw it and helped out the stranger.
Now, the two are friends and met up for the Crosstown Classic.
Game 2 of the Crosstown Series is set for 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, back at Wrigley Field.
