CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Loop is slowly getting back to normal after vandalism and COVID-19 left the neighborhood nearly empty and at least 45 businesses damaged.The Chicago Loop Alliance said there was a 32% increase in foot traffic during the week of June 15 compared to the week prior. Businesses are gradually taking down their boards.Restaurants, businesses and hotels downtown are offering discounts, deals and free stuff to welcome customers back to the Loop.If you want to learn how to support local businesses in the Loop while saving money, visit loopchicago.com