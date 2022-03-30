CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is considering bidding to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, according to a representative for the strategy group supporting the proposal.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Rise Strategy Group said in part, "As the DNC begins planning for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Chicago is considering a bid to be host city. From previous Democratic Conventions to the NATO Summit and annual large-scale events like the Air & Water Show, Chicago has a track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, and has the leadership required to make a convention a success."
Governor JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Senator Tammy Duck are leading the city's response to the request for proposal from the Democratic National Committee, the spokesperson said.
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly and Senator Dick Durbin reportedly also support the bid, along with other local party, civic, business and community leaders.
Chicago previously hosted the DNC at the United Center in 1996 and at the International Amphitheatre in 1968, 1956 and 1952. The 1968 convention infamously spiraled into days of rage and riots, with thousands anti-Vietnam War protesters met outside the convention with violence from the Chicago Police Department and Army National Guard under the direction of then-mayor Richard J. Daley.
Chicago considers bid for 2024 Democratic National Convention
DEMOCRATS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News