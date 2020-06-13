COVID-19 restrictions force Chicago Dogs to utilize Milwaukee Milkmen Stadium for 60-game baseball season

Breaking News: 2020 season to begin July 3, Dogs to use Milwaukee as home ballpark.



MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- Chicago baseball is back for the summer...kind of.The Chicago Dogs announced they'll be utilizing the Milwaukee Milkmen Stadium as their home ballpark, until capacity restrictions for outdoor events are relaxed in Illinois.The Dogs normally play at Impact field in Rosemont.The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball said Friday the league will play a 60-game season beginning July 3 through Sept. 10.The top two teams will meet in a best-of-five championship series.The league will consist of six teams based in three separate "hubs," according to the league.The Chicago Dogs are paired with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Ballpark Commons. The St. Paul Saints will be grouped with the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Winnipeg Goldeyes are grouped with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.Six teams will not operate this summer due to the impact of COVID-19 in their local communities. They include the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Kansas City T-Bones.Dogs fans who have purchased ticket packages for the 2020 season can exchange their tickets for any game played at Impact Field this season or in 2021.