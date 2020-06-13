chicago dogs baseball

COVID-19 restrictions force Chicago Dogs to utilize Milwaukee Milkmen Stadium for 60-game baseball season

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- Chicago baseball is back for the summer...kind of.

The Chicago Dogs announced they'll be utilizing the Milwaukee Milkmen Stadium as their home ballpark, until capacity restrictions for outdoor events are relaxed in Illinois.

The Dogs normally play at Impact field in Rosemont.

The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball said Friday the league will play a 60-game season beginning July 3 through Sept. 10.



The top two teams will meet in a best-of-five championship series.

The league will consist of six teams based in three separate "hubs," according to the league.

The Chicago Dogs are paired with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Ballpark Commons. The St. Paul Saints will be grouped with the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Winnipeg Goldeyes are grouped with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.

Six teams will not operate this summer due to the impact of COVID-19 in their local communities. They include the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Kansas City T-Bones.

Dogs fans who have purchased ticket packages for the 2020 season can exchange their tickets for any game played at Impact Field this season or in 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrosemontwisconsinillinoischicagosummercoronavirus wisconsinbaseballcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoischicago dogs baseballcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO DOGS BASEBALL
1st annual Bark at the Ball park with Chicago Dogs baseball Tuesday
SPONSORED: Bark at the Ballpark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer injured during traffic stop in River North, suspect still on loose
Chicago man ID'd as suspect killed in shootout on I-65, trooper shot
More protests planned Saturday across Chicago area
Professor held on murder charges denied bail in effort to help research COVID-19
Officials say bodies found in Idaho are Lori Vallow's missing kids
Illinois reports nearly 673 new COVID-19 cases
Harvey bans police tactics restricting oxygen, blood flow to head
Show More
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 691, cases surpass 22K
Chicago HS celebrates graduates with intellectual disabilities
Sheriff 'de-deputizes' deputies linked to online posts following BLM march
2 shot by CPD officer in Englewood: police
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
More TOP STORIES News