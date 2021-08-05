Ducky Derby 2021: 65,000+ rubber ducks race in Chicago River

More than 65,000 rubber ducks will splash down into the Chicago River at 1 p.m. Thursday from the Columbus Bridge.
The family festival has already started in Pioneer Plaza with games and live performances.
2018 Chicago Ducky Race Timelapse
All the proceeds for this go to Special Olympics Illinois.
You can still "adopt a duck" for $5 in person only at 401 North Michigan Avenue.
The popular fundraiser was modified in 2020 due to COVID. In lieu of the in-person event, organizers featured a 2-hour virtual festival and raised more than $400,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.
For more information, visit www.chicagoduckyderby.com.