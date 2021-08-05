special olympics

Ducky Derby 2021: 65,000+ rubber ducks race in Chicago River

By Jesse Kirsch
Chicago Ducky Derby: 65,000+ rubber ducks race in Chicago River

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's ducky derby day in Chicago!

More than 65,000 rubber ducks will splash down into the Chicago River at 1 p.m. Thursday from the Columbus Bridge.

The family festival has already started in Pioneer Plaza with games and live performances.

2018 Chicago Ducky Race Timelapse
Watch a timelapse of the Chicago Ducky Derby.



All the proceeds for this go to Special Olympics Illinois.

You can still "adopt a duck" for $5 in person only at 401 North Michigan Avenue.

The popular fundraiser was modified in 2020 due to COVID. In lieu of the in-person event, organizers featured a 2-hour virtual festival and raised more than $400,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.

For more information, visit www.chicagoduckyderby.com.
