Ducky Derby 2021: 65,000+ rubber ducks race in Chicago River

EMBED >More News Videos Watch a timelapse of the Chicago Ducky Derby.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's ducky derby day in Chicago!More than 65,000 rubber ducks will splash down into the Chicago River at 1 p.m. Thursday from the Columbus Bridge.The family festival has already started in Pioneer Plaza with games and live performances.All the proceeds for this go to Special Olympics Illinois.You can still "adopt a duck" for $5 in person only at 401 North Michigan Avenue.The popular fundraiser was modified in 2020 due to COVID. In lieu of the in-person event, organizers featured a 2-hour virtual festival and raised more than $400,000 for Special Olympics Illinois.For more information, visit www.chicagoduckyderby.com