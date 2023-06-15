Stevenson Expressway reopens at Pulaski after shooting investigation

The Stevenson Expressway has reopened to traffic after a shooting investigation in the inbound I-55 lanes at Pulaski Road Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have reopened part of the inbound Stevenson Expressway for a shooting investigation Thursday morning.

Police said they are investigating shots fired on the inbound lanes of I-55 near Kedzie Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Police said no one was injured.

Traffic in the inbound lanes was being diverted off at Pulaski Road as police investigated. Lanes were back open by about 5 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

