Chicago expressway shooting leaves man dead on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 45-year-old man was killed in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The shooting occurred in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford at 130th Street on Chicago's Far South Side.Illinois State police responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a 45-year-old man was found shot in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.Police shut down the southbound Bishop Ford ramp to eastbound 130th Street while they investigated the shooting. The ramp was back open by 5:48 a.m.There are no reports of any other injuries from the shooting and no one is in custody. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.