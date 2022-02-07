expressway shooting

Chicago expressway shooting: 1 shot on Dan Ryan near Canalport; SB lanes shut down, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

License plate reader cameras coming to Chicago area expressways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway has shut down the southbound lanes on Chicago's Near South Side Monday, according to Illinois State Police.

Note: The video featured above is from a previous, related report.

State troopers said one person was reportedly shot on I-94 near Canalport just before 11 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: License plate reader cameras being installed along Chicago area expressways

The southbound lanes of I-94 have been closed for the investigation with all traffic being diverted off the expressway at I-55, state police said. No additional information has been released.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cook countychicagonear west sideexpressway shootingchicago shootingillinois state police
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
99 license plate reading cameras installed on Dan Ryan, ISP says
New tool plots every Illinois expressway shooting since 2019
1 hurt in I-290 shooting in Oak Park: ISP
1 injured in Bishop Ford shooting; SB lanes open again
TOP STORIES
IL schools forced to decide on mask mandate after judge's ruling
2 killed in Batavia crash ID'd; 3 injured
IL reports 4,701 new COVID cases, 31 deaths
Family demands answers after pregnant woman dies in CPD custody
Crystal Lake father gets tattoo to match daughter's heart surgery scar
Man seriously wounded in Wicker Park club shooting
Teen visiting from Mexico missing, last seen at Midway Airport: family
Show More
Chicago police warn of string of Englewood robberies
How to watch 2022 Oscar nominations announcement
Woman safe after being held by armed man in home: Lincolnwood police
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, colder Monday
More TOP STORIES News