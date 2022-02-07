Chicago expressway shooting: 1 shot on Dan Ryan near Canalport; SB lanes shut down, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway has shut down the southbound lanes on Chicago's Near South Side Monday, according to Illinois State Police.State troopers said one person was reportedly shot on I-94 near Canalport just before 11 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The southbound lanes of I-94 have been closed for the investigation with all traffic being diverted off the expressway at I-55, state police said. No additional information has been released.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.