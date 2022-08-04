LatiNxt music festival returns to Navy Pier this weekend

The 5th annual LatiNxt music and art festival will take place at Navy Pier from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier is spicing things up this weekend!

LatiNxt, a free music fest and celebration of all things Latin American culture, is back on the lakefront.

The LatiNxt Festival is curated by Future Rootz, a collective of Latinx musicians, artists, taste-makers, and cultural innovators.

"We've got rappers, we've got singers, we have great DJs all day," Navy Pier spokesperson Erika Taylor said. "There's something for everyone. It's going to be absolutely incredible and a great representation of artists from around the world."

