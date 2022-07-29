Chicago summer festivals in full swing this weekend from Fiesta Del Sol to Lollapalooza

From Randolph Street Market to Fiesta Del Sol to Lollapalooza and more, the height of summer festival season is here.

Inside Plumbers Hall in the West Loop, vendors set up all the vintage clothing and other items for the return of Randolph Street Market Saturday and Sunday.

You can also head down to Whiting, Ind., for some pierogis and a taste of Polish culture this weekend at Pierogifest, one of the most unique festivals being held this weekend. They have plenty of entertainment, games, music and of course pierogi eating contests.

For those interested in a more intellectual pursuit, crowds have already begun descending on the Newberry Library for its annual book sale, which began Friday morning and lasts through the weekend. Most of the thousands of books on offer are listed at $5 or less. They also host a storytelling event Saturday.

In fact several customers hit the library before making their way to Grant Park. Apparently there is a music festival going on there this weekend.

Lollapalooza day two is well underway and music lovers are enjoying near perfect weather conditions for the four day event.

Fiesta Del Sol organizers are expecting more than 1.5 million visitors to the 50th anniversary of the big festival in Pilsen this weekend. They have more than 100 vendors selling food and other items. And there are plenty of good old fashioned carnival attractions as well.